César 2020, the price of controversy

The 45th César ceremony was almost coming to an end, having avoided the long-awaited big unpacking, when the Best Achievement Award awarded to Roman Polanski put an end to the efforts of the mistress of ceremony, Florence Foresti, to defuse the tension . When the award to the director of I accuse, actress Adèle Haenel got up and left the room, followed by filmmaker Céline Sciamma and a few others.

” Shame “, launched the actress who from her confidences to Mediapart on the touching of which she was the victim, adolescent, on the part of the director Christophe Ruggia has become one of the symbols of the #MeToo movement in France. ” To distinguish Polanski is to spit in the face of all the victims “She said earlier this week in an interview with the New York Times.

Demonstrations in front of the Salle Pleyel

The 12 nominations granted to the film of the 86-year-old director despite a new accusation of rape, had angered feminist associations who demonstrated in front of the Salle Pleyel a few hours before the ceremony with shouts of “Rapist Polanski, guilty cinema, accomplice audience”.

In the morning, Minister of Culture Franck Riester himself declared that a César for best director for Polanski would be “A bad symbol in relation to the necessary awareness that we must all have in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence”.

The team of I accuse absent from the ceremony

Roman Polanski and the whole team of I accuse, including Jean Dujardin, its main actor, had however taken care not to go to the ceremony to avoid any provocation. And the first two César awards collected by the film – for the best costumes and the best adaptation – were awarded with relative indifference.

From the start of the ceremony, Florence Foresti had indeed taken the lead. “We will have to settle a case. There are twelve moments in this evening when we are going to be bad ”,did she warn while stating that she “Would not let Sneeze (a nickname given to Polanski, whose name she never mentioned-Editor’s note) to rot the rest of the selection”.

A balanced track record and nice surprises

And if some allusions were made during the evening to the necessary need for parity, diversity and renewal of French cinema, the ceremony had taken place so far without problems despite the obvious difficulty for the organizers to find personalities to award the prizes. The winners of this 45th ceremony even seemed rather balanced, distinguishing Ladj Ly’s film, Wretched, with four awards including the best film as well as The good times by Nicolas Bedos who walked away with three prizes including that of the best original screenplay.

The Best Actress César went to Anaïs Demoustier for Alice and the mayor, by Nicolas Pariser and that of the best actor to Roschdy Zem for Roubaix, a light by Arnaud Desplechin. Voters even created surprise by awarding two prizes to Papicha by Mounia Meddour (best first film and best female hope for Lyna Khoudri) and I lost my body, the animated film by Jérémy Clapin (best animated film and best music). The Best Foreign Film Award went to Parasite by Bong Joon-ho. On the other hand, Portrait of the girl on fire, Céline Sciamma’s film in which Adèle Haenel stars, left with only one reward, that of the best photography for Claire Mathon.