Cha Hyun-seung Rejected Requests to Star in ‘Single’s Inferno,’ and What Made Him Say ‘Yes’

Casting the right contestants to add intrigue, drama, and potential tension to a dating reality show is crucial to its success.

The dynamic display of male and female contestants in Netflix’s Single’s Inferno holds the attention of viewers.

Cha Hyun-seung, a backup dancer, had no intention of taking part in Single’s Inferno.

He had even turned down several invitations, but two friends convinced him to join.

Certain dating reality shows look for a certain aesthetic, charm, or details when casting contestants.

The producers of Single’s Inferno had no restrictions in an interview with Wikitree, according to Koreaboo.

Producer Kim Na-hyun and his team were focused on a single idea.

The contestants had to be confident in themselves, their appearance, and be “honest.”

“There were no limitations that prevented us from casting ordinary citizens or people with no ties to the entertainment industry.”

We didn’t impose any restrictions because we believed that people who knew their own charms and were trustworthy should be hired,” Kim explained.

It didn’t matter to the Single’s Inferno producers if they had experience in the entertainment industry or if they were social media promoters.

Prior to Single’s Inferno, contestants Song Ji-a, Kang So-Yeon, and Hyung-seung all had Youtube channels and were well-known on Instagram.

Kim Jae-won, the show’s producer, was in charge of finding contestants, and the quickest way was through direct messages (DM).

“I’d get recommendations from my friends, and then I’d put up a casting notice,” Kim explained.

When it came to casting Hyun-seung in Single’s Inferno, it almost didn’t happen.

He first appeared on the show in the fifth episode as a new contestant who knew Kim Hyun-joong and Ji-a.

The backup dancer, who has worked with a variety of K-Pop groups and idols, has gained a following.

Following the show’s conclusion, he thanked the show’s producers in a heartfelt Instagram post.

According to the post and Koreaboo, he turned down their offer to star in the show on several occasions.

“Because I thought I was just an ordinary guy, I repeatedly declined invitations to appear on the show.”

