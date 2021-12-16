Chad Duell and Courtney Hope were married for how long?

Chad Duell and Courtney Hope appeared to be a match made in soap opera heaven, but their rumored split shocked fans.

Prior to their marriage, Duell and Craig dated for five years after being introduced by Bryan Craig, a former General Hospital co-star.

The couple married on October 23, 2021, after five years of dating, but have since reportedly gone their separate ways, according to Soap Opera Digest.

The news first surfaced on December 13, when fans noticed that both of the stars’ Instagram pages had been cleaned of all photos of each other.

Duell, 34, and Hope, 32, have yet to comment on the rumored split, which comes just eight weeks after they tied the knot in a lavish gothic-themed wedding.

Prior to his relationship with Hope, Duell was married for a short time, but it ended in an annulment.

After two years of dating, Duell married American actress Taylor Novack in September 2012, but the couple reportedly divorced by the end of the year.

Hope has only ever been married to Duell.

Many people are surprised by the rumored split because the couple was frequently seen on social media expressing their love for one another.

Hope admitted in an interview with Soaps In Depth that she was hesitant about relationships at first, but that she eventually gave Duell a chance.

“My parents always told me that love should be easy, and that it should be with someone who is your best friend,” Hope told the outlet.

“I didn’t believe that existed when I was a kid.”

“It was the first time I saw what they were talking about when I met Chad.”

She continued to praise her man when speaking with Soaps.com about quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re definitely two peas in a pod – we haven’t had any ‘I’m sick of you!’ moments,” Hope said.

“It’s a good thing, too.”

I felt like there were different stages of quarantine – we were both nervous at first, then we established an at-home routine that allowed us to be productive.

It’s just the three of us and our three dogs.

We both enjoy our alone time – he enjoys playing video games, while I enjoy working out and doing crafts.”

What caused their recent split is unknown at this time.

