Chad Johnson, how many children does he have?

Chad Johnson has how many children?

Former American football player Chad Johnson, also known as Chad Ochocinco,

Johnson was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL during the early 2000s.

Johnson has at least seven children, some of whom, like their father, enjoy sports.

Chad Johnson II is a wide receiver at Arizona State University, where he is known for following in his father’s footsteps.

At the AAU Track and Field National Club Championships, one of his daughters set a new American record for a young girl in the 800-meter run.

Chad Johnson is the father of six children from six different women.

Alexis Farquharson is one of the women on this list.

He had a daughter with her as a result of his affair.

Johnson had another daughter with Crystal Bates in 2015, before starting his relationship with Alexis.

In an interview with Madamenoire, he was asked if co-parenting was stressful, and he said no because he chose those specific women for a reason, which they were aware of beforehand.

He is currently engaged to real-estate broker Sharelle Rosado.

Rosado is also the father of three other children from a previous marriage.

In August of 2021, the couple told PEOPLE Magazine that they are expecting a baby girl to join their blended family.

Johnson was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He spent ten years with the Bengals.

Johnson was traded to the New England Patriots in 2011, and he played in Super Bowl XLVI for them.

Johnson joined the Miami Dolphins on June 11, 2012.

His time with the Dolphins, however, was cut short due to a flurry of scandal and controversy.

Johnson made his boxing debut a few years later, on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Brian Maxwell was his opponent.

He has continued boxing since his debut and has appeared on some real-estate reality shows, including Selling Tampa.

Johnson was recently nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022.

