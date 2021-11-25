Chad Kroeger, Avril Lavigne, and Marilyn Manson of Nickelback collaborated on a song.

Chad Kroeger of Nickelback is responsible for a slew of classic rock hits, including a duet with Avril Lavigne and Marilyn Manson.

During an interview, Lavigne revealed that Kroeger assisted her in the creation of one of her albums while they were dating.

She also explained why she thought a duet with Manson was “meant to be.”

From 2013 to 2015, Kroeger and Lavigne were married.

Lavigne explained how they fell in love in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone.

She reflected, “Well, we really just started out as friends.”

“I was writing with Chad, David Hodges, and myself.”

“We just clicked,” Lavigne explained, “and then we started dating later.”

“It was really sweet because a month after we started dating, he proposed in the studio where we met and spent all of our time making the record,” Lavigne said.

Avril Lavigne was essentially her courtship with Kroeger, according to Lavigne.

“Here’s to Never Growing Up,” “Rock n Roll,” and “Hello Kitty” are among the album’s biggest hits.

Did Avril Lavigne Ever Get a No?

Is there a single hit song?

Later in the interview, Lavigne talked about working with Manson on Avril Lavigne’s song “Bad Girl.”

“It was really cool,” she said. “I was like, ‘Manson would kill this!’ So I called him.”

He arrived at four o’clock in the morning…”

Even though Manson’s schedule may have gotten in the way, Lavigne said the song came together.

“It all came together!” she exclaimed.

“It was destined to happen.”

When you’re trying to get together with someone, things are never that simple.

He could have been anywhere.”

Lavigne spoke highly of Manson.

She recalled, “He’s been a friend of mine since I was 18.”

“I went backstage at his concert in Toronto and met him.

We’ve always been friendly.

“I respect him as an artist,” Lavigne said, adding that Manson knew exactly what he wanted to add to “Bad Girl,” and that he “nailed” his vocals.

Why Can You Hear Avril Lavigne’s Voice on Rihanna’s Song?

“Bad Girl” was not released as a single by Lavigne, and it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Avril Lavigne, on the other hand, was a success.

It reached the number one spot….

Entertainment news from Infosurhot.