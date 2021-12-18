Chad Michael Murray Discusses His One Tree Hill Reboot Idea

Chad Michael Murray Discusses His One Tree Hill Reboot Concept

Chad Michael Murray said he “can’t imagine” a world without a One Tree Hill reboot in the future, and he shared his vision for the show’s “new generation.”

It appears that the cast of One Tree Hill will be reunited in the near future.

Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott for nearly a decade, is likely to be asked on a daily basis about plans to bring the beloved show back to life.

Fans got some exciting news when E! News spoke with the Cinderella Story actor exclusively about the true possibility of a One Tree Hill reunion or reboot.

“I can’t imagine it won’t happen at some point,” he joked, later adding, “We get asked all the time.”

And I’m sure Hilarie [Burton] does, and I see everyone once or twice a year.”

“I got to imagine at some point, there would be some version of it,” Murray, 40, told E! News.

He’s already working on a plot.

“I’ve been kicking around the idea of doing a new generation of this show that deals with today’s issue,” he explained.

“There are so many things now that are so different from what they were in the early aughts.”

So you can work on issues involving children and kids that [they]are dealing with today in high school.”

It’s just a matter of finding the “right team” and pulling some people “out of whatever it is that they’re doing,” he said, noting that “everyone’s got their hands in so many other things.”

He’s been busy as well, most recently starring in Fortress, which was released in select theaters and on demand on Friday, December 17.

Murray revealed that despite their separate projects, he still communicates with the One Tree Hill gang—via group text!

He revealed, “The group text is about to blow up because it’s almost Christmas.”

“I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everyone, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth.”

