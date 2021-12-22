Chad Michael Murray Has a Reboot Idea and ‘Can’t Imagine’ Not Doing It for ‘One Tree Hill’

Chad Michael Murray Has an Idea for a ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot and ‘Can’t Imagine’ Not Doing It

There’s only one Tree Hill right now, but could there be another soon? In this day and age of teen drama reboots, revivals, and reunions, it seems only natural that the CW’s One Tree Hill gets the same treatment.

Many fans have been pleading for more since the long-running drama series ended in 2012.

For what it’s worth, the main cast members, including Chad Michael Murray, have expressed interest in a One Tree Hill revival.

Murray has already made up his mind about which stories he’d like to see.

Many teen-oriented shows shaped the early 2000s, including Dawson’s Creek, Gossip Girl, and, of course, 2003’s One Tree Hill.

Murray starred in the film as Lucas, a young street basketball player from Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Lucas lived a quiet life with his best friend Haley James (Bethany Joy Lenz), his mother Karen Roe (Moira Kelly), his uncle Keith Scott (Craig Sheffer), and his basketball teammates for the most part.

His life changed, however, when he joined Tree Hill High’s basketball team and quickly rose to the top of the popularity and drama charts.

One Tree Hill went far beyond the typical love triangle and high school drama.

Nothing seemed off-limits when it came to teen marriage, murder, kidnappings, and shady politics.

The drama was admittedly a little over-the-top at times, but fans enjoyed it so much that it was renewed for a ninth season.

One Tree Hill followed its characters from adolescence to adulthood, allowing viewers to experience their growth alongside the characters.

The show’s cult following resulted in annual conventions and even a rewatch podcast hosted by the show’s three leading ladies: Lenz, Sophia Bush, and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

All fans need now is a reboot.

For the rest of my life, I’m going to be a Tree Hill Ravens fan.

Pre-order your own Lucas Scott Limited Autographed Jersey.

I’ll sign each one and give them a warm hug. https:t.coF7qO8RynN0(hashtag)[email protected]

Murray can’t see why One Tree Hill wouldn’t get a reboot after shows like Gossip Girl and Sex and the City.

He told E! News, “I can’t imagine it not happening at some point.”

“It’s a question we get a lot.

I’m sure I do.

And I’m sure Hilarie does, and I see everyone once or twice a year.”

Murray continued, saying…

