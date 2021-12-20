Chad Michael Murray Teases ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot Idea

Chad Michael Murray Teases ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot Concept

Chad Michael Murray, who played Lucas Scott on the hit CW drama, told E! NewsFriday that he’s surprised the show, which aired for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012, hasn’t already been rebooted, especially considering the regular questions he and his fellow cast members get about returning to their characters.

“I can’t imagine it not being rebooted at some point,” Murray said.

“It’s a question we get a lot.

I’m sure I do.

I know Hilarie [Burton] feels the same way, and I see everyone at least once or twice a year.

I’m sure there will be some version of it at some point.” If The Cinderella Story is revived, The Cinderella Story actor has a plot idea.

“I’ve been toying with the idea of doing a new generation of this show, dealing with today’s issue,” Murray teased.

“There are so many things now that are completely different than they were in the early 2000s.”

As a result, you can work on issues involving children and kids that [they]are dealing with in high school today.”

Murray also revealed that despite being at different stages of their careers, the cast, which includes Burton, Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, and Joy Lenz, communicates through a group chat.

“Because it’s nearly Christmas,” he said, “the group text is about to blow up.”

“I think I get about 64 messages on the group chain from everyone, just going back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth, back and forth.”

‘I don’t know that many people,’ you say as you look at your phone, which contains 64 texts.

It’s all of them,’ says the narrator.

The cast of One Tree Hill has stated over the years that the only difficult aspect of rebooting the show would be reuniting with creator Mark Schwahn.

In an open letter to Variety in 2017, 18 women who worked on the show accused him of misconduct, including sexual misconduct.

“More than one of us is still in post-traumatic stress disorder treatment.”

Many of us were put in awkward situations and had to quickly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it became clear that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors we thought they were,” read…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Chad Michael Murray Teases His Idea for ‘One Tree Hill’ Reboot