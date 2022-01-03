Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Sharelle Rosado of ‘Selling Tampa’ are expecting their first child together.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and his fiancée, Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado, have given birth to a baby girl.

On Sunday, the former NFL player announced on Instagram that he and his wife had welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Serenity Paula Johnson.

“Just delivered Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson,” Johnson wrote in a sweet photo taken in the hospital as he cut his baby girl’s umbilical cord.

On his Instagram Stories, Johnson revealed more details about Serenity’s birth, including how their baby girl was evicted from the womb by a luxury real estate broker.

Serenity can be heard crying and cooing in the clips as her father tries to talk to her.

While this is the couple’s first child together, Rosado has four children and Johnson has eight.

Rosado’s pregnancy was first documented on the Netflix real estate reality TV series Allure Reality, with the Allure Reality broker learning she was expecting while filming the show.

Season 1 ends with Rosado preparing to go on maternity leave, but season 2 could include a move to Miami, where Johnson is based and Rosado has expanded Allure Reality since learning she was pregnant.

Last month, ET spoke with Rosado and the rest of the cast about the possibility of a second season, and the broker expressed her hopes for recently fired agent Alexis and the possibility of bringing her back, as well as expanding the Miami office.

“I hope and pray that Alexis gets her act together in season 2 because she was one of my first agents,” Sharelle told ET of what she’d like to see if Netflix approves more Selling Tampa.

Sharelle and Alexis parted ways at the end of Season 1 after a series of on-the-job incidents left the big boss unimpressed.

“If she does, I’ll consider bringing her back to Miami and expanding the office.”

