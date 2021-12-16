Chadwick Boseman’s brother says he would have preferred a recasting of T’Challa’s role in Black Panther.

After Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death last year, Marvel fans were unsure how his iconic superhero would be handled in future Marvel films until Kevin Feige confirmed that the role would not be recast.

Since then, as other controversies surrounding the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel have surfaced, some Marvel fans have begun to call for the part to be recast.

Derrick Boseman, Chadwick Boseman’s brother, has now added his two cents to the debate, claiming that the role should be recast, according to TMZ.

Derrick Boseman reportedly told the outlet that not only should the role of T’Challa be recast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that Chadwick would have wanted it that way as well.

Boseman “believes his sibling would’ve wanted with this too — explaining Chadwick thought T’Challa was bigger than just himself as one guy,” according to the outlet. Marvel has previously recast some roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most notably replacing Terrance Howard with Don Cheadle as James Rhodes aka War Machine, as well as Mark Ruffalo for Edward Norton as The Hulk and Josh Dallas for Zachary Levi as Fandral.

“I’ll say the chances of seeing T’Challa in our film are – I’m not hedging my bets here, I’m being completely honest.

T’Challa will not appear in the MCU 616 Universe.

“We couldn’t do it,” Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore said last month on the Ringer-Verse podcast.

“When [Chadwick] died, we had a quick conversation with [director Ryan]Coogler about what we should do.

Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman, it wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character.”

Victoria Alonso, of Marvel Studios, previously stated that they would not use CGI to recreate Boseman’s likeness.

“No,” she says.

In terms of Marvel’s future Black Panther plans, there’s only one Chadwick, and he’s not with us,” Alonso revealed….

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Says He Would Have Wanted T’Challa Role Recast