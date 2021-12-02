Chance the Rapper once purchased all of the ‘Get Out’ tickets in a theater so that everyone could see it for free.

Chance the Rapper once purchased all of the “Get Out” tickets in a theater so that everyone could watch it for free.

Get Out, Jordan Peele’s 2017 horror film, set a number of records and was a critical and commercial success upon its release.

Chance the Rapper was one of the rappers who praised Peele’s directorial debut.

The rapper was so taken with the film that he purchased every single Get Out ticket available in a Chicago theater.

Why did he do it? He wanted to share his enthusiasm for the film by allowing others to watch it for free.

When Get Out was first released in theaters, it caused quite a stir.

The horror film was a financial success, in addition to being almost universally praised.

According to Billboard, the film topped the box office in its first weekend.

Get Out was the highest-grossing film based on an original script in Hollywood history at the time, according to IndieWire.

Chance the Rapper was one of the few people who contributed significantly to the film’s box office success.

Chance, who is a film buff, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for Peele’s psychological horror.

The Chicago rapper also sent out several tweets praising the Key andamp; Peele star for his creation, according to Billboard.

“Did I not tell y’all Get Out was incredible,” Chance wrote before proclaiming it to be the best film of any genre he’d seen in a long time.

He later revealed that he had purchased an entire theater so that his fellow Chicagoans could see the film for free.

“I purchased all 87th Street Chatham Theatre Get Out tickets.”

“All you have to do is show up with your ID and enjoy the movie,” Chance explained.

“Come in all day, guys! Bring whoever you want, it’s free!”

The rapper, on the other hand, couldn’t get enough of the movie.

He also tweeted that he was returning to the theater for a second viewing, bolstering Get Out’s box office prospects.

Chance’s selflessness and love for the film were praised by many.

One of those many was Lil Rel Howery, the star of Get Out, who responded to the MC via Twitter.

I just left and may have to return for a later showing!! (hashtag)getouthttps:t.cotlWWspgMH5

Jordan Peele was present when Chance the Rapper saw the film for the first time in theaters.

Peele was so taken aback by the rapper’s reactions that he couldn’t help but tell the story to an audience.

“Chance the Rapper happened to be [at a screening],” he says.

