Chanel is Devastated When She Discovers the Truth on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup:

In recent Days of Our Lives episodes, it was revealed that the Devil had a new host in the form of Johnny.

His relationship with Chanel has gone completely insane as a result of this.

Chanel retaliated by having a Sapphic fling with Allie.

However, it appears that this is only the beginning of the new young couple’s problems.

Chanel will be devastated once she discovers the truth about Johnny.

[Warning: upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes may contain spoilers.]

Instead of celebrating their wedding, Johnny dumped his new bride during the party.

Fans of Days of Our Lives now know why: the Devil forced him to do it (literally).

In addition, the mother of the bride and her new son-in-law had an intense — and, in true Jackée Harry fashion, hilarious — interaction.

Chanel, however, was left heartbroken.

You’re missing the DRAMA if you’re not watching Days of Our Lives, honey! Catch up on @peacockTV! pic.twitter.comVTE1DXzpwk

Chanel and Johnny shocked everyone when they secretly married, as fans of Days of Our Lives already know.

Paulina, in particular, was taken aback by the news.

(Shoutout to Jackée Harry for playing Paulina with so many layers, though.) But, eventually, everyone accepted it.

Everyone included Allie, who seemed to have a love-hate (and, some might say, a hate-hate) relationship with the whole thing.

While some fans assumed Allie’s feelings were rooted in unrequited love for Johnny, new Soaps.com spoilers suggest she has feelings for Chanel.

And — surprise, surprise! — Chanel might be feeling the same way.

As a result, on January, there was a lot of craziness.

Chanel and Allie ended up in bed together in the tenth episode of the show.

But now Chanel will discover another truth about Johnny: how he’s been getting hot’n’heavy with none other than the evil Gabi!

According to Soaps.com, Chanel will learn the truth about Johnny’s forbidden kiss with Gabi in upcoming Days of Our Lives episodes.

Expect the truth to be revealed in January.

The show aired 24 times.

It’s a mystery why Chanel is perplexed — after all, she…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

