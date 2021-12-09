Chanel Responds to Social Media Criticism of a (dollar)1,000 Holiday Item

Chanel has apologized for any disappointment caused by the recent introduction of a holiday-themed item with a price tag of nearly (dollar)1,000, which has sparked outrage on social media.

In late October, the luxury fashion house unveiled its first-ever advent calendar in honor of the 100th anniversary of its iconic fragrance, Chanel N5. However, the contents of the Chanel advent calendar prompted many to call it a “waste of money” and a “rip off,” prompting a response from Chanel.

Chanel said it is “aware of the comments that are currently visible under our publications” and is “sorry that this calendar may have disappointed some people” in a statement to the Toronto Star about the controversy surrounding the (dollar)825 advent calendar, which is filled with stickers and other items social media users say doesn’t equate to the price tag.

CHANEL (@chanelofficial) shared this.

The controversy surrounding the calendar began in mid-October, when Chanel shared a sneak peek of the advent calendar on social media.

The advent calendar is “a first-of-its-kind calendar crafted in the timeless silhouette of the N5 flacon” and helps Chanel fans “count down to the holidays with this collector’s item featuring 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31, filled with mysterious delights and surprises,” according to the item’s description on the Chanel website. However, many people who paid the (dollar)8 did not find it to be “a piece to treasure for years to come,” as the description promised.

People shared the reveals across social media platforms, including TikTok user Elise Harmon, who said as she unboxed the luxury calendar, “this has to be a joke.” It turns out that (dollar)825 gets you a keychain, branded stickers, a letter seal, pins, what appears to be a plastic bracelet, and a few beauty products, including two miniature lipsticks and hand cream.

“When you’re buying from a coveted and well-known brand like Chanel, and you get something that’s like gumball status,” Harmon said in one video.

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Chanel Speaks out After Getting Mocked by Social Media for $1,000 Holiday Item