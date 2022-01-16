Channel 4’s Sue Perkins’ Big American Road Trip: More Instagram grid than off-the-grid

Channel 4’s Sue Perkins’ Big American Road Trip (review): More Instagram grid than off-the-grid

The comedian traveled around California in her own van, meeting people who had abandoned their regular lives in favor of a nomadic existence.

Sue Perkins has already traveled to Japan and the United States-Mexico border for the BBC; now she’ll be on Channel 4 for her Big American Road Trip, a Nomadland-inspired look at life on the road.

In the first episode, she climbed into the driver’s seat of a cute, little (fully stocked) rental van and drove along the Pacific Coast Highway, through the Sierra Nevada mountains, Yosemite National Park, and through the California desert.

Although the scenery was breathtaking, it became clear that the scenery was not the point.

Instead, the focus of this show was on the over one million people who have chosen to live nomadic in the United States, and whether or not the lifestyle is as romantic as it sounds.

Perkins was particularly concerned about (hashtag)VanLife, a social media movement that sees a new breed of brave influencers sharing their adventures online.

As a result, Perkins, who was apparently new to Instagram, began sarcastically photographing her breakfast, bringing along her trademark wit and a preoccupation with bodily functions (which was probably understandable given the lavatory arrangements).

The Instagram gimmick quickly wore off, but it’s clear that, despite claiming to be “off-grid,” this lifestyle involves a lot of posting to the grid.

Perkins met Blix and Bess, a lovely YouTube couple who represent a younger, more diverse RV community, as well as veteran Bob Wells, who also has a large YouTube following (and who appeared in Nomadland).

Despite the glitzy hashtags, many of these people spend years, if not decades, on the road, and Perkins’ gimmicky stopovers – where she tried burlesque and belly dancing – felt too brief to grasp any of the deeper reasons why.

I’m hoping that next week’s Colorado installment will skip the forced fun and shed some proper light on the financial, societal, and political motivations for living like this.

