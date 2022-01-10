Channel 4’s The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? review: A fast-paced, forensic re-examination of the Louise Woodward trial.

Channel 4’s The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It? is a fast-paced, forensic re-examination of the Louise Woodward trial.

The story of a young British au pair who was found guilty of murdering a baby in her care is told calmly and without sensation.

The inferno of infamy that engulfed British nanny Louise Woodward in 1997 debunks the notion that media hysteria and trial by public opinion didn’t exist before Twitter and Facebook.

The 19-year-old au pair is accused of shaking Matthew Eappen, an eight-month-old baby, to death in his Boston suburb home.

Her case quickly rose to prominence, rivaling that of OJ Simpson.

The question of Woodward’s guilt was not resolved in episode two of The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?, but the frantic atmosphere surrounding Woodward’s trial was captured in this fast-paced forensic film.

It also addressed the case’s impact on the transatlantic relationship.

Even as her Cheshire neighbors protested her innocence, many Americans assumed Woodward was guilty.

The Killer Nanny could never be a definitive take because neither Woodward nor the victim’s parents were involved.

There was, however, an interview with Barry Scheck, Woodward’s rockstar defense attorney.

He asked, “Why would a 19-year-old girl just take this baby and slam his head against a fixed hard surface?”

“It just didn’t make sense.”

There were also revealing conversations with jury members, who suggested that Woodward had made a mistake by removing the option of conviction for the lesser offence of manslaughter from the table.

One member of the defense team compared Woodward to a Salem witch trial victim: an innocent woman sentenced to death by patriarchy.

Despite the intensity of the emotions, The Killer Nanny told the story in a calm and largely sensation-free manner.

