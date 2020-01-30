Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Settle Custody Battle Amid Social Media Drama

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have come to a custody agreement.

According to The Blast, who reported the news first on Saturday morning, the former couple have settled on a custody agreement. The outlet reports the two will have a 50/50 custody over their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Additionally, they both have agreed to not exploit their daughter for any kind of social media advertisements, which also includes sponsorships and/or campaigns. If either of them decide to take an ad deal on behalf of their daughter, they will need the other party’s consent to do so.

The publication also revealed that Channing and Jenna have agreed to work with a counselor in order to come up with a schedule for the holidays so they can split their custody evenly.

A source confirmed to E! News that The Blast‘s reporting was accurate. E! News has also reached out to both actor’s teams for comment and haven’t heard back.

The news of Channing and Jenna’s custody agreement comes only a day after having social media drama.

The Magic Mike alum shared an Instagram photo of him and Jessie Jon Friday night, which came a few day after we reported they had gotten back together after a brief breakup. Harmless right?

Apparently, one commenter wasn’t a fan of their rekindled romance.

“Jenna looks better with you,” the internet troll replied to the actor’s post.

While Channing rarely engages with haters online, he couldn’t hold in his thoughts. “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess,” he expressed. “And yeah that includes my ex.”

He later clarified Jenna was “beautiful and amazing in her own right.”

It didn’t take long for things to escalate, though.

Hours later, Jenna’s boyfriend and the father of her second child, Steve Kazee, took to Instagram Stories to defend her online. The Shameless alum posted a gif meme of Will Ferrellsaying, “Watch your mouth.” Kazee captioned the image, “That reckless talk bruh…”

It appears things are starting to cool down between the former ex’s online.