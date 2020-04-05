Channing Tatum and Jessie J Break Up Months After Reconciliation

It’s over between Channing Tatum and Jessie J…again.

The 39-year-old Magic Mike actor and 32-year-old British pop star have called it quits, E! News confirmed on Saturday, more than two months after they had reconciled following a brief split.

“It was an amicable breakup,” a source said. “They had tried again to make it work but realized they were better off as friends.”

Channing and Jessie have not commented on the split, which was also reported by other outlets.

E! News had first learned the two were dating in October 2018. They broke up a little more than a year later, then reconciled more than a month later, this past January, and made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith, a pre-2020 Grammys event.

In February, they spent Valentine’s Day together and also spent quality time with Channing and ex-wife Jenna Dewan‘s 6-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum. Jessie and the little girl had themselves a cute dance party at home.

In March, Channing posted a cryptic viral quote on his Instagram Story, which read, “Your relationship doesn’t need to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It’s a relationship. Not a community project.” He captioned the post, “Facts.”

Jessie appeared to be in good spirits in an Instagram video posted on Friday night, which showed her covering Whitney Houston‘s “Queen of the Night.”