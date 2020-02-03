Channing Tatum and Jessie J Prove Their Romance Is Hotter Than Ever At Grammys After-Party

Jessie Jand Channing Tatum took their romance to the 2020 Grammys.

Following their reconciliation after a brief breakup, the couple were all smiles at the Republic Records Grammys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

An insider shared with E! News that Channing and Jessie arrived at the star-studded shindig together and ready to party.

“Channing looked super happy and was nodding his head while dancing and making his way into the party,” the insider shared. “They arrived at their table and Channing was all over Jessie. They held each other for a moment while chatting. It was super cute. They both seemed like they had a few drinks and were letting loose.”

While seated at their table, the actor made sure to stay close to his girlfriend as they chatted and shared some flirty moments, which included some whispering and a kiss. The onlooker noted that the pair looked “affectionate and were proud to be together.”

Of course, they didn’t spend the whole night sitting at their table. The insider shared that the couple went over to another table where Republic Records executives were seated (Jessie is signed to the label). They said their hellos and then held hands as they walked through the crowd back to their seats.

Later in the evening, the “Bang Bang” singer and Magic Mike star were seen going through photos on Jessie’s phone, both of them getting excited over the photos they had snapped of each other.

As the insider noted, “It was a really cute moment and Channing seemed very attentive towards Jessie.”

The couple’s date night ended up being a bit of a double date, as the insider shared that Dennis Quaid and his fiancée, Laura Savoie, arrived at the party and hung out with Channing and Jessie. (Dennis and Channing co-starred in 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.)

“Once Dennis got to Jessie and Channing‘s table, he said hello to them and gave them hugs,” the onlooker said. “Dennis was looking at photos on his phone showing one of their friends at the table. They were both looking at their phones back and forth. Dennis and Channing then were dancing together, and then him, Jessie and Channing took a selfie together, the three of them. It was so cute. Looked like a family portrait.”

Jessie also shared snippets of the party on her Instagram story. First, she posted a video of her and the Step Up alum preparing for the party. Then she shared videos from the car ride over to the event. Her story also documented fun dancing moments from the night that included her belting along to Miley Cyrus‘ “Party In The U.S.A.,” which she wrote.

The cutest video, however, came when a friend of the couple posted a video of them dancing to Beyoncé‘s “Formation” on her story. The two lovebirds stood side-by-side with their hands clasped in front of them as they moved their heads up and down just like in the “Formation” music video. Near the end of the clip, Jessie shared a flirtatious “hey” with her boyfriend, who responded with a smile. The “Who You Are” singer shared the video on her own story.

Basically, these two were completely smitten with each other the entire night and appear to be in complete bliss.

Other celebs at the party were Shawn Mendes, Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly, Noah Cyrus,Hailee Steinfeld, Pia Mia, Nikita Dragun and Stassie Karanikolaou, among others.

—Reporting by Amanda Williams