Channing Tatum confirms that he and Jessie J are back on… a month after calling it quits

The ended their one year relationship in December, but have since reconnected.

And on Friday, Channing Tatum, 39, confirmed that he and Jessie J, 31, are indeed a couple again as he shared a sweet snap of the duo to Instagram.

If that wasn’t enough evidence, earlier in the day, the Step Up actor was captured arriving at his girlfriend’s house in Los Angeles.

In the snap, Channing and Tatum were both wearing inflatable unicorn head gear.

The handsome actor shared a sly smile, as his girlfriend kissed his chin. ‘Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!’ he wrote.

This comes after a source revealed to E! News on Wednesday, that the duo are indeed ‘fully back together.’

‘They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,’ the insider declared to the site.

The couple were also seen hugging each other at the LA Equestrian Center, in photos obtained by Page Six.

The big screen star and Bang Bang songstress ‘seem very happy to be spending time together again,’ the source added, as ‘Jessie has been staying at Channing’s house this past week’ and they have been ‘super-giddy around each other.’

It’s believed Channing and Jessie – who split in December after a year together – decided to go their separate ways because they were struggling to make their long-distance relationship work due to their globe-trotting and highly-demanding careers.

A source said at the time of the split: ‘He [Channing] is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be travelling a lot in the coming months. He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.’

Jessie and Channing went public in October 2018 – the same month his ex-wife 39-year-old Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from him after eight years.

Jessie (born Jessica Cornish) originally met the Lego Movie 2 star in 2015 when she presented him with the MTV Movie Award for best comedic performance for his film 21 Jump Street.

Channing shares a six-year-old daughter named Everly with Jenna who he split with in April of 2018 after a nine-year marriage.

Jenna is expecting her first child with actor boyfriend Steve Kazee in a matter of weeks.