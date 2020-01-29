Channing Tatum Slams ”Horrible, Hateful” Comment Comparing Jessie J to Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jessie J‘s love is the real deal.

Days after E! News exclusively reported that the Magic Mike star and British pop songstress were back together following a brief breakup, Channing took to Instagram with a new photo of the duo. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” Channing cheekily captioned the snapshot of Jessie kissing his cheek.

The moment was ruined, however, by someone who commented, “Jenna looks better with you,” referencing Channing’s ex, Jenna Dewan. It didn’t take long for the actor to respond.

“Hey Alex I don’t usually address s–t like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing? It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it [sic],” Tatum wrote.

He continued, “If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

It didn’t stop there, though. Channing wrote, “And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex.”

But before you start accusing Channing of shading Jenna, he clarified, “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no one is more beautiful than anyone else. Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s–t to start s–t with. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

And that he did! Moments later, the duo made their official red carpet debut at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in L.A.

Channing and Jessie were together for more than a year when they decided to call it quits in late 2019. But as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder and the two found their way back into each other’s lives.

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” an insider recently told E! News. “They are super giddy around each other.”

Take a look at Channing and Jessie’s road to reconciliation in our timeline below: