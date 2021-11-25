Channing Tatum’s age and who he’s dating are both unknown.

Channing Tatum’s age and relationship status are unknown.

When Channing Tatum first stripped down for Magic Mike and strutted his stuff in the dance film Step Up, he sent hearts racing.

He’s now one of Hollywood’s biggest actors, but he started out as a real-life stripper.

Channing Matthew Tatum is a dancer and actor who is 41 years old.

He was born in Alabama on April 26, 1980.

In the 2006 dance film Step Up, he had his breakthrough role.

He’s also a producer, having worked on films like Magic Mike and 22 Jump Street.

Channing Tatum is said to be single after his divorce from Zoe Kravitz.

The couple’s breakup was confirmed by Us Weekly in August 2021.

Channing previously dated singer Jessie J, who recently had a miscarriage.

Following Tatum’s divorce from wife Jenna Dewan in October 2018, the two began dating on and off.

According to US Weekly, the actor had been seeing the 32-year-old singer for a few months before the announcement.

They broke up in November 2019, but got back together in January 2020.

“They took a few weeks apart before deciding they really care about each other,” the insider continued.

The couple is said to have split for the second time in April 2020.

Channing and Jessie had started seeing each other again in May 2020, according to The Sun, but Channing does not want a serious relationship.

Channing is best known for his role as Duke in the action films GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and GI Joe: Retaliation (2013).

Channing’s role as a stripper in the films Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015) catapulted him to stardom.

In the action comedy 21 Jump Street (2012) and its 2014 sequel, 22 Jump Street, the actor displayed his comedic side.

He’s also starred in films like Dear John (2010) and The Vow (2012), both of which are romantic comedies.

She’s the Man (2006), The Dilemma (2011), White House Down (2013), Foxcatcher (2014), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Hail, Caesar! (2016) are among his other films.

He appeared in the films The Lego Batman Movie, Logan Lucky, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

In the 2018 film Smallfoot, he provided Migo’s voice.

Channing is one of Hollywood’s highest paid actors.

He can command £25 million for a film, but he only got £390,000 for Step Up.

He’s worth £80 million, according to estimates.

Channing WAS a stripper in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

He based his Magic Mike films on his own personal experiences.

When asked about his time when he stripped down to his underwear for money, he…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]