Chantal Cadieux, Jean-Marc Vallée’s ex-wife, is who she claims to be.

Chantal Cadieux is a Quebec-based playwright, screenwriter, and author.

She primarily writes in French and graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada in 1990 with a diploma in playwriting.

It’s unclear how she met her ex-husband Jean-Marc, but given that they are both from the same Canadian province and work in the same industry, it’s possible they met at work.

Furthermore, it is unknown how long the two were dating before marrying in 1990.

From 1990 to 2006, Jean-Marc Vallée and Chantal Cadieux were married for over fifteen years.

It’s unclear what caused the breakup because neither Jean-Marc nor Chantal have ever discussed it publicly.

Jean-Marc never remarried, and Chantal is still single as far as we know.

During the course of their marriage, the couple had two sons, Alex and Emile Vallée.

It is unknown when the two boys were born or how old they are now.

However, it appears that both of Jean-Marc’s sons are following in his footsteps in show business.

Alex has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including the 2019 short film Ainsi Soit-Elle (Be Her) and the TV series Memoires Vives.

He also has several editing and visual credits, including on Big Little Lies, an HBO drama directed by his father Jean-Marc. He also appeared as a child in Providence, a Canadian TV series written in part by his mother.

Meanwhile, Emile worked as an editor on Big Little Lies and another of his father’s projects, Sharp Objects, which was released in 2018.

Emile had some minor acting roles as a child, but it appears that he is now happier behind the camera.