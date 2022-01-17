Charles ‘invite Meghan and Harry to stay’ and is eager to meet baby Lilibet, but the reunion is in jeopardy due to a security dispute.

Charles ‘invite Meghan and Harry to stay’ and is eager to meet baby Lilibet, but the reunion is in jeopardy due to a security row.

According to reports, Prince Charles has invited Harry and Meghan to stay with him when they visit the UK, and he is eager to spend time with Archie and Lilibet.

According to royal sources, the Prince of Wales has invited the Sussexes to stay at his home and has told his youngest son that he would love to see his grandchildren.

Charles hasn’t seen Archie since he was six months old, and he’s never met Lilibet Diana, the baby girl who was born in June.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, he offered to reunite the family for the first time since Megxit, according to the Mirror.

He and the Sussexes are said to have had a series of “good-natured and enjoyable” video calls in recent months.

However, an expert today suggested that Meghan may never return to the UK as a result of Harry’s decision to sue the government.

After being stripped of his bodyguards, it was revealed yesterday that he is preparing for a legal battle.

Harry stated that he is desperate to bring his children home, but that doing so without police protection would be too dangerous for the family.

Because he is now a private citizen, his offers to pay for round-the-clock police protection, which is normally reserved for royals and government officials, have been rejected.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have told his family that he would return for Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey in April.

However, the 37-year-old’s recent statement has cast doubt on those plans.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, but that security cannot replace the necessary police protection required while in the UK,” a spokesperson said.

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home in the absence of such protection.”

“The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really misses,” a source told the publication.

“He’s a fantastic grandfather who adores playing the part, and it’s fair to say he feels like something is missing from his life without the opportunity to meet Harry’s children.”

“This is something he wants to change, which is why he offered Harry, Meghan, and the kids the chance to stay with him whenever they come home for a while.”

“In the meantime, they’ve had a series of friendly and enjoyable phone calls…

