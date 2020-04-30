Charles Spencer reveals he’s opened up kitchens at his home to help make meals for NHS

Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has offered the kitchen at his Northamptonshire home to help make meals for NHS frontline workers.

Charles is isolating at the 90-room property Althorp House, with his third wife, Karen, and their seven-year-old daughter Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

The 55-year-old, who boasts 10,000 followers on Instagram, delighted his fans when revealing that he had made the kitchens at the Spencer family’s home accessible to help NHS staff.

Around 250 meals a day are being prepared at Charles’ home by his personal chef Danny Tompkins, who has teamed up with the Food4Heroes project.

Together, with a selection of volunteers from the charity, Danny provides a rolling menu, featuring shepherd’s pie, chilli con carne and a vegetarian option.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of the volunteers and the pre-prepared meals, Charles wrote: ‘The kitchen at @althorphouse this lunchtime – with chef @dannytompkinschef leading the team recruited by @food4heroes1 to feed 250 people working with/for the @nhs nearby.

‘Every day they come in, work tirelessly, providing delicious food for those fighting COVID-19 on the frontline.’

Speaking to Northampton Chronicle, Charles explained: ‘Frankly the least we could do, in support of Danny and Food4Heroes, is to give them the kitchens at Althorp for their fantastic work.

‘Danny and his team have been working unbelievably hard – all credit to them, and to the exceptionally brave and dedicated people they are helping to feed.’

Danny added: ‘The NHS staff bearing the brunt of this awful virus are absolute heroes and if I can provide them with a hot meal to save them one more task at the end of their shift every day then it’s a job well done.’

Charles is currently isolating at Althorp House with his family, and while the home itself offers plenty of room to roam around, the family also has 550 acres of land to explore.

Earl Spencer’s posts on Instagram and Twitter – where he boasts a combined 21,800 followers – show how he has been passing the time with early morning strolls.

One particularly peaceful clip captures the dawn chorus in the arboretum, which contains trees planted by Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

On many of the walks he is accompanied by his two new cocker spaniel/patterdale terrier mix puppies, Rufus and Forager, who seem to have made themselves at home.

One photo shows Rufus curled up in Earl Spencer’s lap as he edited his latest history book in one of Althorp’s plush and inviting living rooms.

It is not just the dogs who are keeping the family company. There is a 350-strong herd of rare black fallow deer that call the Park home and share the land with sheep, which have welcomed lambs in recent weeks.

Posting last week, Earl Spencer wrote: ‘New life appeared in the Park at @althorphouse in the past hour – twice over….’