Charlie Cox of ‘Daredevil’ claims that ‘lying’ about the superhero’s MCU return was a ‘nightmare.’

Charlie Cox has been questioned about his return to Daredevil since Netflix canceled the show.

And now that he can finally talk about his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, the actor is revealing how difficult it was to lie about it.

Daredevil, starring Charlie Cox, was the first of several popular Netflix Marvel shows.

Cox starred as Hell’s Kitchen superhero Matt Murdock, alongside Vincent D’Onofrio as his nemesis Wilson FiskKingpin, Elden Henson as his best friend and law partner Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as his new secretaryjournalist Karen Page, and Rosario Dawson as nurse Claire Temple.

Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher were the five interconnected superhero series that followed Daredevil.

All of them were set in New York City and featured characters and plots that were intertwined.

The show lasted for three seasons.

However, Netflix announced Daredevil Season 4 would not air in 2018, just a month after the third installment aired.

The show was created by Marvel Television, which was shut down in 2018 along with its entire slate of projects.

Season three of Daredevil ended on a cliffhanger.

Fans have been hoping to see Cox return to tell the superhero’s story since it was canceled.

The actor has been bombarded with questions about the future of his character.

When rumors of a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home began to circulate, he categorically denied it.

“It was a nightmare,” Cox told Supernova, adding that he’s still unsure how much about his MCU debut he can say.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever given an interview.”

I’m still unsure of the rules.

It’s no longer a secret that I’m in Spider-Man.

As a result, yeah.”

And, when it comes to his future in the MCU, Cox hinted that something is in the works.

“Obviously, I’m not going to say what little I do know,” he teased.

Cox had no idea if he’d ever reprise his role as Daredevil when the show was canceled in 2018.

In his interview with Supernova, the actor also admitted that he wasn’t aware of the Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo until late in the game.

“I had been asked these questions for a long time and had genuinely not heard anything,” Cox said. “For years, I had been asked questions about returning…

