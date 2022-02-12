Charlie Cox, star of ‘Daredevil,’ admits he and Andrew Garfield haven’t discussed lying about their surprise appearances in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

With so many cast rumors and actors lying, Marvel’s most elaborate attempt to keep spoilers from fans may go down in history as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox and The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield were the two most prominent Spider-Man: No Way Home liars, both evading a slew of interview questions.

Cox, on the other hand, thought it was “very funny” after seeing a video cut of him avoiding questions in several interviews.

Daredevil, the blind lawyer and superhero Matt Murdock from Marvel, made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Charlie Cox agreed to represent Spider-Man when Peter Parker and Aunt May needed a lawyer.

Meanwhile, following the Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Amazing Spider-Man films, Garfield’s Spider-Man entered a portal created by Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

And then he dashed off to aid Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in his battles against the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and others.

The actors were required to keep their roles a secret.

While Batalon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya conducted open interviews during filming, Cox and Garfield were forced to lie a great deal.

Andrew Garfield, who starred in Hacksaw Ridge, even lied to Emma Stone about starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Cox and Garfield made cameo appearances in the Marvel film after it was released.

Fans drew attention to all of their deceptive interview lines.

Some fans spliced together videos of Daredevil actor Charlie Cox and Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield denying their roles in the film.

“We’ve known each other for a long time.

“A video was sent to me,” Cox told Digital Spy.

“On YouTube, someone had cut a video of me and him, not together, in interviews, stumbling over questions and trying not to answer them,” says the source.

Kin star Charlie Cox thought the video was “very funny” and forwarded it to the tick, tick…BOOM! actor.

“Someone cut together a video of us going, ‘I… I don’t know, you know, I can’t say.’ You know, just stumbling,” Cox continued.

“And I thought it was hilarious, so I sent it to him.”

The two friends, on the other hand, have yet to talk about their elaborate deception of Marvel fans for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox was asked by Digital Spy if he and Andrew Garfield had discussed their Spider-Man roles because of their friendship and the fact that they were both pulling the same long con.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.