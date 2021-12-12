Charlie Hunnam ‘Wasn’t What Most Readers Pictured’ in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Many people think of Jamie Dornan when they think of Christian Grey.

Fifty Shades of Grey was the first film in which the Irish actor played the troubled billionaire.

He then appeared in the film’s two sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, in which he reprised his role.

Dornan wasn’t the first choice for Christian, as fans will recall.

Originally, Charlie Hunnam was cast in the part.

Hunnam is best known for his role on FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

The English actor was cast in Fifty Shades of Grey after beating out a number of other candidates.

Hunnam was ecstatic to play Christian, but the casting decision divided fans.

Fifty Shades of Grey already had a large fan base thanks to the eponymous book series.

And readers couldn’t wait to voice their opinions on who should play the billionaire.

Michael De Luca (who produced Fifty Shades of Grey) discussed casting Hunnam as Christian in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

While he and the casting directors were confident in their choice, Hunnam’s casting surprised fans of the books.

Fans weren’t shy about expressing their displeasure with the casting decisions on social media.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on ‘Twilight’ and ’50 Shades of Grey’: Would They Have Done It?

“I’m always on Twitter,” the producer of Fifty Shades of Grey revealed.

“I’m a masochist,” says the character.

I’m a fan, so I knew what was coming when Charlie Hunnam wasn’t what most readers expected the first time around.

But he was so good in this audition with Dakota Johnson, and he really wanted to play that character, and we’re not going to make the movie based on Twitter.

We assumed we’d be able to catch up with him.”

Those who were looking forward to seeing Hunnam in the role of Christian were disappointed because they never got to see him in action.

The Triple Frontier star had to leave Fifty Shades of Grey due to scheduling conflicts.

Dornan was already on board as a possible replacement thanks to De Luca’s planning.

As a result, when Hunnam left the movie, Dornan took center stage.

And, according to De Luca, Christian’s portrayal in Endings, Beginnings felt more accurate.

“We expected Jamie Dornan, the new guy, to be more of what the fans had conjured up in their heads,” De Luca says…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.