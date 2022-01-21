Charlie Puth, Christina Aguilera, Ozuna, Conan Gray, and Others Release New Music on January 21!

Charlie Puth, Christina Aguilera, Ozuna, Conan Gray, and Others Have New Music Out On January 21!

It’s New Music Friday, which is every audiophile’s favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all genres have blessed us with new music.

Charlie Puth’s Tik Tok-viral song “Light Switch” was officially released, Lana Del Rey’s latest Euphoria track “Watercolor Eyes” was shared, and Mary J Blige released the latest single from her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, “Rent Money,” a collaboration with Dave East.

In other collaboration news, Christina Aguilera collaborated with Ozuna on her latest Spanish language track, “Santo,” Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly collaborated with iann Dior on “thought it was,” and Megan Thee Stallion contributed a verse to Shenseea’s new single, “Lick.”

Conan Gray, Alex Newell, Lizzy McAlpine, Joy Oladokun, Years and Years, and others have new music out!

Check out some of our favorite new songs and albums to listen to this week, as well as where you can stream them right now!

Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Christina Aguilera and Ozuna collaborated on the song “Santo.”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Rent Money” is a song by Mary J Blige and is featured on the album “Rent Money” by Mary J Blige.

Dave East is a freelance writer who lives in the

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

iann dior, Travis Barker, and Machine Gun Kelly all said “thought it was.”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Lana Del Rey’s “Watercolor Eyes”

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

Conan Gray’s “Jigsaw”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Griff and Sigrid’s song “Head On Fire”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Alex Newell’s “Attitude”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Brothers Osborne’s Skeletons (Deluxe)

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

Shenseea feat.

Megan Thee Stallion is a fictional character created by Megan Thee Stallion

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

Years and Years – Night Call (New Year’s Edition)

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

– LÉON – “Wishful Thinking”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Sapling” is a song by Foy Vance and is featured on the album “Sapling” by Foy Vance.

East Anderson

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

Teddy Swims – “Love for a Moment”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Joy Oladokun’s “Keeping the Light On”

It’s available to listen to right now on SpotifyApple.

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges are known as “Chocolate Hills.”

It’s now available to stream on SpotifyApple.

Lizzy McAlpine: “all my ghosts”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

Sabrina Claudio, “Put On Repeat”

It’s now available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.

Emeli Sandé’s “Brighter Days”

It’s available to watch online.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

New Music Releases January 21: Charlie Puth, Christina Aguilera, Ozuna, Conan Gray and More!