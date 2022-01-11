Charlie Puth Offers Insightful Advice to a Young Actor Rejected by Julliard

Charlie Puth Offers Insightful Advice to a Julliard Rejected Actor

Charlie Puth may have just added a new title to his resume after giving the most heartfelt advice to an aspiring actor.

“I’ll be there to save the day,” said Charlie Puth in a song.

The 30-year-old proved this when, in response to a TikTok user’s video, he offered the most heartwarming advice.

Axel Webber, who has over 2 million Instagram followers under the handle @axelwebber, has been documenting his Julliard audition process.

Axel revealed in his most recent video that he received a rejection letter from the prestigious performing arts school.

Not only did Axel’s latest update receive a reassuring response from the singer himself, but Charlie also decided to make his own video to reassure him that everything will be fine, since he has firsthand experience with the process.

“Hello Axel, I replied to your video, but I figured I’d do a video message as well,” Charlie said in his January video message.

“Not only did I not get into Julliard, but I also did not get into five of these prestigious schools that I hoped would help me advance my career.”

“And while I think school is important—and I did end up going to Berkeley—a prestigious arts conservatory will not define your career as an actor,” he continued.

“It wasn’t the only or most important factor in my professional success.”

Every day of our lives, we face rejection.

And, as difficult as it is to accept at the time, it is the thing that propels you forward creatively.

It encourages me to make music, and it will encourage you to act.”

“So, Axel, you don’t have to be concerned,” Charlie said at the end of his video.

“I’m a big fan of your videos; you have a unique style.”

Following Charlie’s wise words, the singer’s fans remarked on how inspiring the video was not only for Axel, but for everyone watching.

“Why am I crying?” one user wondered, while another added, “This is such a kind video.” A third added, “More and more every day you continue to inspire this community, thanks for being here (in this world) Charlie!”

