Charlie Puth Opens Up About His COVID-19 Test Results

Charlie Puth has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charlie Puth has given his fans an unfavorable health update.

On Wednesday night, the “See You Again” singer revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19, but that he was on the mend.

“Greetings, everyone.

This morning, I had a positive Covid test.

“I’m not feeling great right now, but I believe the worst is over,” Puth said.

The musician explained that he was disclosing the information in order to encourage others to take extra precautions with their health in the face of the pandemic.

“I write you this update, feeling like a complete ass,” he concluded, “in the hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season.” “Love you, and I’ll speak to you very soon,” he added.

Hello, everybody.

This morning, I tested positive for Covid.

I’m not in great shape, but I believe the worst is over.

I’m writing you this update while feeling like a complete jerk, in the hopes that you’ll stay safe and careful over the holidays.

I adore you and will contact you as soon as possible.

Puth’s diagnosis comes on the heels of a slew of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, as pandemic precautions have been gradually eased across the country.

After Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Lisa Rinna tested positive for HIV, production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was halted this week.

Doja Cat also revealed on Sunday that she had contracted COVID-19 and had canceled the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows.

To learn more, see the video below.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Charlie Puth Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19