Charlize Theron Hits the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet With Her Mother

The 2020 Oscars are here and celebs are bringing the glitz and glamour on the red carpet!

Charlize Theron has arrived at the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. donning a black, one and a half shoulder Dior gown.

Looking gorgeous alongside her mother Gerda Jaboca Aletta Maritz, Theron is looking more than ready to join the star-studded celebs in attendance tonight to celebrate one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. The actress is nominated tonight for Best Actress for her role in Bombshell.

And it’s no surprise the 44-year-old actress killed it on the red carpet tonight, she’s been having a strong award show season thus far when it comes to her red carpet looks.

At the 2020 SAG Awards earlier this month, she killed it when she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a chic two-piece crop top and skirt Givenchy ensemble. What’s more, she was rocking the most surprising hair accessory of the night when we noticed she wore a Tiffany & Co. necklace on her middle-part.

That night, she was nominated for Female Actor in a Leading Role and Cast in a Motion Picture for Bombshell.

At the 2020 Golden Globes at the beginning of the year, the actress was also nominated for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture for Bombshell but so far, she has yet to take home an award.

Here’s to hoping tonight is her night!

When speaking to E! News about her role in Bombshell and what it means in the era of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, the actress said, “This was the first time in my career where I had been involved in something that I felt so timely and even though we got the script before the Harvey Weinstein of it all and before #MeToo and Time’s Up is going at the pace that it is right now. I really felt I was living in a silo.”

She continued, “There was something in the air. You could hear this conversation happening. Women were coming forward and being brave with their stories and it’s still strange that this was a catalyst. The women at Fox like, it is the most unlikely characters, in the most unlikely world, where this kind of feminist movement would come from, yet it did. This shows you how this is not a bipartisan issue.”