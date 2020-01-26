Charlize Theron’s First Memory Of Seeing Her Child Will Give You the Chills

Nothing stronger than a mother’s love for her child.

Charlize Theron has had a successful, long career as a Hollywood movie star, but her favorite role yet is being a mom. The actress sat down with W Magazine‘s podcast Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg podcast to talk about her life, career and family life in an in-depth chat. She’s mom to two kids, Jackson Theron and August Theron, both adopted. She opened up about what it was like meeting her daughter for the very first time and all the emotions she was feeling.

“I vividly remember seeing Jackson through a window. I got out of the car and I saw her through the window. Someone was holding her and my heart just jumped out of my body and I almost couldn’t catch it,” she shared. “It is just a visceral, emotional feeling that the fact that I’m keeping my shit together right now is so impressive.”

“Yeah it’s really incredible it’s really incredible and the second time around I remember I had to wait for two hours to meet her it was the worst two hours of my life and I met her and she looked like a little lizard,” she continued. “I’ll never forget it. She had severe eczema she was just covered and I remember the woman that was looking after her and she was like she looks a little rough. This is my baby! I was meant to have this little lizard baby!”

Charlize also took some time to reflect about her journey not only as an actress, but on how therapy has helped her stay connected to her South African roots. “It was good for me, glad I ended up in therapy,” she explained. “I think it helps me with the work I do there now it helps me stay connected because emotionally I feel like I am still connected so it’s a good way for me to balance my relationship with my country, the people I feel so connected with, to do a better job down there.”