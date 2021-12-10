Charlotte Crosby was detained by Dubai police after a sex toy was discovered in her carry-on luggage.

Charlotte Crosby is being held by cops in Dubai after a sex toy was discovered in her hand luggage.

A sex toy was discovered in Charlotte Crosby’s hand luggage in Dubai, and she was almost arrested.

The 31-year-old Geordie Shore star was stopped at the airport today and had to “pleading” with security not to go any further.

It is against the law to bring or have sex toys delivered to the United Arab Emirates.

They will almost certainly be seized, and the owner may face legal action.

As they finally made their way to the hotel, Charlotte’s best friend and owner of In The Style, Adam Frisby, shared the news with his followers.

“Charlotte and I were stopped at the airport because she had a sex toy in her hand luggage,” he explained.

“She was on the verge of being arrested, and we had to make a deal with airport security.”

You couldn’t make it up, I mean.

“What a banger of a beginning.”

This weekend, the couple will travel to Dubai to watch the Formula One Grand Prix.

Charlotte has previously endorsed a sex toy and even made a YouTube video praising it.

She recently returned from a vacation in the Maldives, where sex toys are also prohibited. She traveled with her new boyfriend Jake Ankers, with whom she now spends the majority of her time.

She began dating the convicted criminal at the beginning of last month, but things have quickly progressed, and she has already met his mother.