Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are reportedly no longer together in WWE.

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW’s Andrade El Idolo have split.

Multiple sources have confirmed that they are no longer together, and that Flair was the one who ended the relationship, according to the report.

The report does not say why the relationship ended, but it comes after El Idolo unfollowed Flair on social media and deleted photos with him.

Ric Flair has always praised El Idolo (and even accompanied him to AAA Triplemania), but he hasn’t mentioned him since his podcast relaunched, which some have found strange.

Flair and El Idolo have been dating since 2019, and they announced their engagement in early 2020.

They were both in WWE when they started dating, but even after El Idolo moved to AEW, they continued to travel together, with Flair attending several of El Idolo’s matches.

We wish both Flair and El Idolo well and hope they are in better spirits soon. Breakups are never easy, especially when the relationships are so far along, so we wish them both well and hope they are in better spirits soon.

Flair spoke to The Masked Man Show about fan misconceptions about her passion and the differences between her in-ring persona and her real life.

“It bothers me that the audience can’t see the passion that erupts from me every Friday, Monday, or pay per view,” Flair said.

“Or the fact that I just co-hosted the UK tour with Sasha Banks every night.”

You can’t get to the top with fleeting attention, and I’ve worked hard for the last seven years to earn this position.

I’m not hot one minute and cold the next.

This division’s consistent diamond is me.

That is to say, I am unbreakable.”

“I am a human being as well,” Flair explained.

“My name is Ashley Fliehr, and I’m from the United States.

Since 2015, Charlotte has been the [focal]point.

We’ve already stated that she is entitled.

We’ve already revealed that she is Ric Flair’s daughter.

All of this has been constantly communicated to the audience.

Charlotte has won the women’s event 12 times.

Ashley, the human, simply wants to achieve her goal and live her dream for her brother.

And I don’t think people will be able to turn it off.”

