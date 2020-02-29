Charlotte Gainsbourg on crutches at the César: the amazing reason

Charlotte Gainsbourg victim of an accident? The actress worried her fans when she landed last night on the red carpet of the Cesar ceremony with crutches in hand.

However, if Charlotte Gainsbourg associated evening dress and plaster to the leg, it is for the needs of a shooting. Arrived at the Salle Pleyel with much advance, the actress had in fact come to shoot a scene of Ten percent, confirming at the same time her participation in the last season of the series of France 2.

Charlotte Gainsbourg was not alone on the red carpet. At his side, we could see Mimie Mathy, also guest in this 4th season as well as the actors of the series Camille Cottin and Anne Marivin.

We do not yet know the date of broadcast of the series created by the agent of the stars Dominique Besnehard.

