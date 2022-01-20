Charlotte Stewart Called This Co-Star ‘One of My Favorite Directors’ on ‘Little House on the Prairie’ – and It Wasn’t Michael Landon

From 1974 to 1978, Charlotte Stewart played Walnut Grove schoolteacher Eva Beadle on Little House on the Prairie.

Stewart formed a bond with her co-stars, including show creator Michael Landon, while working with an ensemble cast.

Stewart recalled one actor whose directing skills helped make the most of her performance, despite the fact that Landon frequently served as writer and director on numerous episodes.

On the set of Little House, Stewart praised Landon’s ability to juggle so many responsibilities.

She also praised his approachability, saying that he was open to plot line suggestions from the cast.

Stewart was overjoyed when one of her personal stories was turned into an episode.

She wrote in her 2016 memoir, Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming Miss Beadle, Mary X, and Me, that “[Landon] was always looking for ideas, always had a legal pad with him jotting down notes.”

“In fact, I gave Michael an idea for a season 2 episode based on my godmother, Pauline, who was the only teacher in Fort Bragg in the 1930s,” she says.

The Little House star described how her godmother had to manage a classroom full of older, rambunctious boys.

Rather than sitting at a desk all day, the students were used to working in the lumber yard with their fathers.

They were compelled to cause trouble for their teacher as a result of their confinement.

“Life as a pioneer teacher was difficult, and the daily challenges weren’t always pleasant,” Stewart admitted.

“I could tell Mike liked the story because after I told it to him, I watched him write quickly on that yellow legal pad, outlining the basis for an episode called ‘Troublemaker.'”

Miss Beadle had a room full of older male students in the season 2 episode, with more on the way at the end of the harvest from other farms.

The people of the town are worried that she won’t be able to keep control of the classroom.

“The school board determines that a man is better suited to handle the classroom management situation,” Stewart said.

“Miss Beadle will be fired,” they say.

That particular episode was directed by co-star Victor French, who played Isaiah Edwards on the show.

When it came time for her scene with Landon (Charles Ingalls), who told her she'd been fired,

