Charlotte Stewart made a joke on set by ‘Kissing… And Kissing… And Kissing’ This Co-Star on ‘Little House on the Prairie’

In 1974, Charlotte Stewart was cast as Eva Beadle, a schoolteacher on Little House on the Prairie.

Miss Beadle began the series as a spinster, but she was occasionally seen with a suitor and eventually married in season 4.

Her and her co-star were able to play a practical joke on the crew during an onscreen kiss scene.

Stewart stayed on Little House for four seasons, from 1978 to 1980.

Michael Landon, the show’s creator and co-star, approached her in season 4 for her opinion on a Miss Beadle spouse.

“Towards the end of my run with Little House,” she wrote in her memoir, Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming Miss Beadle, Mary X, and Me, “Mike came up to me one day with two photographs – headshots of two different male actors.”

“‘Which one would Miss Beadle marry?” he inquired.

Stewart recognized one of the contenders after seeing the photos and made her decision quickly.

“I saw Josh Bryant, my longtime friend from Pasadena Playhouse, in one of the two photos of the actors in Mike’s hands,” she explained.

“Of course, he was the first person I thought of.”

Charlotte Stewart, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ spoke about her ‘fling’ with this ‘Waltons’ actor.

Stewart was ecstatic to be collaborating with her pal.

Their natural rapport resulted in fantastic on-air chemistry.

“Josh and I rehearsed our scenes away from the cast and crew and were able to effortlessly fall into those moments,” she wrote.

“It was a lot of fun, and I believe real friendship is reflected on screen.”

In the episode “Here Come the Brides,” Eva and Adam marry, allowing Stewart and Bryant to kiss on camera.

“Bill Claxton, the director, wanted to get more than one take of that scene for reasons I don’t remember,” Stewart explained, “which is when Josh and I cooked up an idea.”

Because Little House is a family-friendly show, there was very little onscreen PDA.

Stewart and Bryant decided to keep their lip lock long after their scene ended to surprise their crew members.

“We told the cinematographer to keep the camera rolling after Bill said ‘Cut,'” the Little House alum wrote.

“When he did, Josh and I kissed for a long time.”

And there was kissing and