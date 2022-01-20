Charlotte Stewart of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ recalled her date with Don Knotts, saying, ‘I Could Barely Make It Through Dinner.’

Charlotte Stewart, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ recalled her date with Don Knotts, saying, ‘I Could Barely Make It Through Dinner.’

During its eight-season run on NBC, Little House on the Prairie featured an ensemble cast. Led by Bonanza alum Michael Landon, the historical drama served as a steady gig for many character actors.

Charlotte Stewart, who played schoolteacher Miss Eva Beadle, was in her early 30s when she landed the part and was living the dream on the West Coast, dating fellow actors.

Stewart wrote about working on the Little House set as well as some personal adventures in her 2016 memoir.

Stewart “had flings” with some well-known actors and musicians in the 1970s while living in California, including Bill Murray, Richard Dreyfus, and The Doors frontman Jim Morrison.

Although not all of her romantic encounters were ideal, she always found something appealing in a partner.

Stewart wrote in her book Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming Miss Beadle, Mary X, and Me, “The guys I had flings with were ones I found sexy, cool, or just fun to hang out with.”

“Wise, enthralling, and at times difficult.”

The Little House alum described a television actor who had some redeeming qualities, but she enjoyed spending time with him.

“For example, Chad Everett, the star of Medical Center, could be a pain on set at times,” she explained.

“Kind of a big shot, told jokes that were usually in poor taste or irritating, but he could be a lot of fun.”

No, I didn’t want to date him.

Was it my ambition to be Mrs.

Is it possible for me to wake up next to Chad Everett for the rest of my days?

He might be fun to play with, though.”

Stewart was a well-known figure in Hollywood at the time, and he made a lot of friends.

She was eventually introduced to a cast member from The Andy Griffith Show.

“Someone suggested I go out with Don Knotts, who played Andy Griffith’s sidekick [Barney Fife],” the Little House actress recalled.

“Now, who doesn’t like Don Knotts? He’s a fantastic comedic performer.”

Stewart soon realized that there was no spark between them.

She couldn’t wait for it to be over.

“He grabbed me and…

