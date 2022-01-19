Charlotte Stewart of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ recalled her ‘fling’ with this ‘Waltons’ actor.

Charlotte Stewart, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ recalled her ‘fling’ with this ‘Waltons’ actor.

From 1974 to 1977, Charlotte Stewart played Eva Beadle, a Walnut Grove schoolteacher on Little House on the Prairie.

When she landed the steady gig, she already had a long resume of acting credits, including appearances on Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and The Waltons.

She got to know one Waltons cast member particularly well during her guest appearance on the family-friendly drama.

Stewart described meeting some of The Waltons’ cast members during her guest appearance in 1972 in her 2016 memoir.

In her book, Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming Miss Beadle, Mary X, and Me, she writes, “I ended up being cast in the show’s pilot episode, where I met Ralph Waite, the actor who played John Walton, Sr..”

“Like all sets, there was a lot of downtime between takes, and I learned about his unusual acting background.”

The Little House alum learned more about Waite’s backstory, which revealed that the actor was nothing like the character he played on The Waltons.

“He had a Yale theology degree and was an ordained Presbyterian minister who had been drawn to theater in the early 1960s,” Stewart explained.

“He’d been on and off Broadway for years and, I believe, reluctantly came out to California for The Waltons.”

He wasn’t the typical guy you’d see on TV; he had a freight train brain and lived life to the fullest.”

Jim Morrison was her ‘Buddy With Benefits,’ according to this ‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress.

The two actors grew closer than just professional acquaintances, and Stewart recalled a time when she had to help Waite.

She wrote, “We had a wonderful time together.”

“When Ralph stayed the night at my Topanga home, he discovered the next day that he’d forgotten his wallet.

With his tale of woe, he summoned me from the set.”

Waite’s wallet had to be delivered by hand, revealing the couple’s relationship status to some of their Waltons co-stars.

“I drove it over to Warner Brothers and dropped it off,” Stewart recalled, “much to the amusement of a few people on the set who realized what had happened.”

Stewart was cast as Mary X in David Lynch’s surrealist film Eraserhead, which he directed as a student.

When filming began, her schedule collided with her role on The…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.