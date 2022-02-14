Charlotte Stewart, star of “Little House on the Prairie,” recalled making a “Complete A**” of herself with Henry Fonda in an interview.

Charlotte Stewart, star of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ recalled making a ‘Complete A**’ of herself with Henry Fonda.

Before landing her role as Eva Beadle on Little House on the Prairie in 1974, Charlotte Stewart had a long list of TV and film credits.

The Little House alum recalled an incident she’d rather forget with one of her very famous co-stars while filming The Cheyenne Social Club alongside Hollywood legends Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Stewart was an aspiring actress who remembered her role in a major motion picture.

Fonda and the It’s a Wonderful Life star starred in the film, which was directed by movie legend Gene Kelly.

Stewart wrote in her memoir, Little House in the Hollywood Hills: A Bad Girl’s Guide to Becoming Miss Beadle, Mary X, and Me, that she “played a saloon girl.”

“I entered through the swing doors with food on a tray for Stewart and Fonda as my first scene.”

The comedy-drama had a comedic tone, and the Little House alum was ecstatic to be a part of such an all-star cast.

“I was in all of the scenes with the guys in the saloon, a bunch of old time cowboy actors from the early days,” Stewart explained.

“In between sets, they’d sit around and tell each other stories about shooting Westerns, all the way back to the silent flicker days.”

Hanging out with those guys is so much fun.

Gene was also a pleasure to work with.”

Stewart admitted that she didn’t get much off-camera time with her co-stars, even though she enjoyed being around them.

“Working with legends like Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda was a blast,” she said.

“We didn’t exactly hang out and practice our dance moves together, aside from shooting our scenes together.”

Stewart made an effort to get to know the star of 12 Angry Men, but he kept his interactions professional.

The Little House star remarked, “Henry Fonda was a pretty keep-to-himself guy.”

“I always referred to him as Mr.

Fonda, rather than anything less formal, was his first choice.

At the cast party, I tried to warm up to him by dragging him into a stairwell and asking if he had any marijuana.”

Stewart knew Fonda wouldn’t be able to answer her question, and she knew they wouldn’t be friends in the future.

“He was grumpier than usual as a result of this,”…

