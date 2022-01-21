Charlotte Tilbury introduces Matte Eyes to Mesmerise for a glam smoky eye look.

Charlotte Tilbury introduces Matte Eyes to Mesmerise for a glam smoky look.

You can’t go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury’s Eyes to Mesmerise if you want to change up your look.

Matte Eyes to Mesmerise has jumped to the top of our wish lists now that it’s available in five beautiful matte shades.

Charlotte Tilbury has updated her best-selling Eyes to Mesmerise eyeshadows with a new matte formula that lasts longer.

The new Matte Eyes to Mesmerise are £22 each and can be found on charlottetilbury.com.

Nude cashmere, flawless beige, smokey taupe, chocolate veil, and diffused black are the five universally flattering matte shades.

It blends flawlessly for a nude matte finish with shades suitable for all skin tones thanks to a long-lasting, smoothing cream formula.

The lovely cream shadows are designed to last up to 12 hours, are smudge proof and waterproof, and do not crease.

What makes them so magical is that they’re packed with pure pigments for a rich color, as well as skin-loving ingredients that are ideal for the delicate skin around your eyes.

For added comfort, use French lavender and aloe vera, as well as sodium hyaluronate to hydrate your eyelids.

They’ve also proven popular among beauty fans, with 96% agreeing that the product has a soft focus finish and 97% agreeing that it blends flawlessly.

They’re ideal for achieving a 90s look in a flash, with 93% of testers agreeing that the product improved their eyesight.

For a beautiful day look, simply swipe on the Matte Eyes to Mesmerise formula with your fingers, or blend for a more dramatic smokey eye look.

You warm the formula with your fingertips before blending it out with your fingers or a brush, one eye at a time. The formula sets in seconds, so work quickly.

It’s ideal for creating a dramatic smoky eye look, especially when finished with kohl eyeliner and lots of mascara.

“Darlings, I always say it’s just SO EASY to get the perfect eye – just SWIPE, SMOKE, AND LINE!” Charlotte Tilbury said of the new launch, “These incredible creamto-matte eyeshadow formulas can create a simple, flattering day look, to a more intensely mesmerising smokey eye.”

“It’s so simple: simply SWIPE with your fingers for a soft and natural finish, or SMOKE and then LINE for intense drama – gorgeous matte eyes to mesmerise Darlings!”

