Charlotte Tilbury’s New Foundation — 30 Shades — Will Help You Love Your Skin.

With Charlotte Tilbury’s New Foundation — 30 Shades — You Can Embrace Your Beautiful Skin.

We’ve certainly tried, but when we look in the mirror, we usually spend the majority of our time focusing on our “flaws.” We know we’re judging ourselves for things we’d love on someone else, but we can’t help ourselves.

Our insecurities seem to be amplified even when we wear makeup.

But we’re not giving up just yet.

It would be a waste of time to give up now, when the solution is right in front of our eyes.

It’s brand new, and it’s here to bring you the hybrid science and color formula you’ve only dreamed of after three years of development and testing on over 600 models.

Charlotte Tilbury has released a new foundation called Beautiful Skin.

Charlotte Tilbury is offering Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation for just (dollar)44!

This is a medium-coverage foundation that has a lot of potential.

Yes, it aims to hide flaws and even out skin tone, but it doesn’t stop there.

It has hydrating and plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, as well as brightening Rose Complex.

It also claims to reduce the appearance of oils and pores without leaving a matte or cakey appearance!

We also appreciate the fact that this foundation is available in 30 different shades.

On the website, you can see how different shades look on the faces of the campaign, including Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and top models Jourdan Dunn and Kate Moss.

With cool, neutral, and warm undertones, these shades are divided into four categories: fair, medium, tan, and deep.

Sounds daunting, especially if you’re shopping online? Fear not: Charlotte Tilbury has just launched its new Foundation Finder in collaboration with MIME, which combines intelligent beauty AI and light technology to help you find your perfect match in just 60 seconds!

Charlotte Tilbury is currently offering Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation for (dollar)44!

So far, reviewers have said that this foundation leaves their skin looking “radiant” and “flawless,” and that it feels “natural and light.” Of course, they also love that it “lasts all day,” claiming a 16-hour wear time!

