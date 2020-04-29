Charmed star Holly Marie Combs condemns Trump for her grandfather’s COVID-19 death

Holly Marie Combs’ grandfather died of COVID-19 and accused Donald Trump of telling the Americans that the coronavirus was no worse than the flu. My grandfather died today. He voted for you. He believed you when you said this virus was no worse than the flu. He believed every lie you muttered and stuttered. He died today one day after his 66th wedding anniversary at Covid-19. You are a shame for humanity. – Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) April 27, 2020

Combs noted that her grandfather had died of COVID-19 “one day after his 66th wedding anniversary” and two months before his 90th birthday. “You’re a shame to humanity,” she wrote to Trump.

A Trump supporter who, despite over a million confirmed cases in the United States and nearly 60,000 deaths, is calling for an end to coronavirus blocking, asked: “How long do you expect people to live in the nineties?” She replied, noting that she “has no tolerance for Trumpers. Zero. Bring it to someone else’s timeline. Not today Satan. “

Trump was heavily criticized in the middle of the pandemic. First, he dismissed the severity of the corona virus and said the flu was worse. He also touted the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment, although no studies have shown it. He also suggested that people could be “injected” with a household disinfectant to stop the disease, which is not true and obviously should not be attempted.