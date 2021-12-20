Charmian Carr, who played Liesl von Trapp in The Sound of Music, looks nothing like she did 56 years ago.

Charmian Carr, who played Liesl von Trapp in the film The Sound of Music, is unrecognizable 56 years later.

THE HILLS WERE ALIVE WITH THE SOUND OF MUSIC WHEN IT FIRST RELEASED IN 1965.

Julie Andrews plays Maria, an Austrian nun-in-training who ends up working as a nanny for the wealthy Von Trapp family in the hit film.

The story is set in 1938, and the protagonist falls in love with the father of the seven von Trapp children, eventually becoming their stepmother.

It’s been 56 years since the film was released, and all of the actors, particularly the von Trapps, look completely different than they did back then.

Friedrich von Trapp, Louisa von Trapp, Kurt von Trapp, Brigitta von Trapp, Marta von Trapp, Gretl von Trapp, and of course the eldest, Liesel von Trapp, comprised the seven-strong brood.

Charmain Carr played Liesel in the film, whose character was infamously “16 going on 17,” as the song explained.

The actress was actually 23 years old at the time, and she beat out big names like Geraldine Chaplin and Mia Farrow for the part.

Despite her success in the role, Charmain did not continue acting and instead chose to focus on raising a family and starting her own business.

In California, she ran a successful interior design business while raising her two daughters.

She did not, however, put her Sound of Music fame behind her, devoting time to writing two books about the experience, Forever Liesl and Letters to Liesl.

Charmain was still as beautiful in her 70s as she was in the film The Sound of Music, and her bright blue eyes stood out even if she wasn’t instantly recognizable.

Unfortunately, she died of frontotemporal dementia on September 17, 2016, at the age of 73, in her Los Angeles, California, home.