Chase Crawford, a filmmaker, plans to take on 20 (or more) projects in 2022, according to Forbes Next 1000.

Chase Crawford, a 2021 Forbes Next 1000 filmmaker, plans to take on 20(plus) projects in 2022.

Celebrities and well-known filmmakers are always the center of attention in the film industry.

The Forbes Next 1000 list for 2021, on the other hand, highlights the lesser-known names, the up-and-coming entrepreneurs like Chase Crawford.

Crawford, who founded independent film studio Four by Three at the age of 20, spoke exclusively to Showbiz Cheatsheet about the honor and his plans for 2022.

Nominees for the Forbes Next 1000 in 2021 must follow a few rules.

Nominees must have “under (dollar)10 million in revenue or funding and infinite drive and hustle,” according to Forbes.

Crawford said, “I am humbled by the recognition and hope it is a sign of good things to come in the future.”

Thousands of startups and small businesses exist in America, however.

Crawford then discussed what he believes has earned him a spot on Forbes’ Next 1000 list for 2021.

“I believe Forbes noticed Four by Three because of the overall size of our catalog, track record of successful indie distribution, and ability to produce in a variety of genres at varying budgets,” he said.

He founded Four by Three in 2017 with money from a severance package he received after being laid off.

According to Crawford, the studio has since produced or distributed more than a dozen projects, including documentaries, dramas, and television episodes, which are watched by about 2 million people each year on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, ABC, and Comcast.

It only takes one unexpected hit to propel people into the mainstream, whether it’s indie films or indie games.

Chase Crawford then discussed his plans beyond being named to the Forbes Next 1000 in 2021.

And he has high expectations for each one.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting projects coming out in 2022,” Crawford said.

“River Road,” directed by Cody Kearsley, “The Cran,” directed by Joe Chrest, and “The Rest of Your Life,” directed by Francis Ellis.”

He also mentioned that Lee Kimbrell, Ryan Goldsher, and Blake Hammond would have comedy specials on Four by Three.

Crawford said, “We just picked up the rights to a blues docuseries starring Buddy Guy.”

“In 2022, we’ll most likely be handling [more than]20 releases in addition to raising funds for our biggest…

Forbes Announces The Final Installment Of 250 Entrepreneurs Featured On Its 2021 #Next1000 List — Forbes (@Forbes) December 15, 2021