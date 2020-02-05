Chase Rice Was “Really Pissed” About That Bachelor Drama With Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller wasn’t the only one upset about that Bachelor run-in with her ex Chase Rice.

The 34-year-old singer appeared on Friday’s episode of Fitz in the Morning and said he was “really pissed off” after all the drama.

Last night, Bachelor Nation watched Fuller go on a one-on-one date with Bachelor Peter Weber. The day started off with the pilot taking the medical sales rep on a scenic flight over Cleveland and then shutting down an entire theme park for the couple to enjoy. However, things took a turn after the duo headed over to see a private concert—which just so happened to be put on by Rice. Needless to say, Fuller wasn’t happy about the surprise.

“We turn the corner; I see Chase, my ex-boyfriend,” Fuller said during the episode. “Nothing could be worse. I’m freaking out right now.”

While Fuller and Rice smiled through the whole thing, she admitted the situation was “awkward” and “so uncomfortable.” In the end, Fuller tearfully told Weber about her former connection with Rice. While she was afraid the news would drive Weber away, he appreciated her honesty and gave her a rose.

During his guest appearance on the radio show, Rice talked about his time with Fuller.

“We spent a night together in Charlotte. She’s a cool chick—from what I know of her,” he said after the hosts brought up a teaser for the episode. “I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him.”

While Rice said he knew Fuller was going on the show, he said he was “still pretty surprised” to see her.

“They’ve never brought somebody in and surprised the guest on the show,” Rice explained. “To do that to me, it’s over the top; it’s unnecessary. I didn’t expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened. I don’t know if it’s the producers, or if they just got lucky as hell. I know what I think but I’ll let everybody else figure out what they think. I was pissed. I was really pissed off to be honest.”

The artist then insisted he only appeared on the show to promote his songs “Lonely If You Are” and “Eyes On You.”

“If there’s anything I’ve ever wanted, it’s to have nothing to do with the drama of that show,” he said.

This wasn’t the only dramatic part of the episode. Alayah Benavidez, who was eliminated last week, crashed a group date and Weber invited her to rejoin the other ladies. He even gave her a rose. This didn’t sit well with the other women. Fuller also accused Benavidez of telling the other women about her past with Rice and wasn’t happy.

To see how Weber’s journey to find love continues, watch The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC.