Check out all of the celebrity parents who have shared style moments with their children.

From father-and-son duos to mother-and-son mini-mes (we’re looking at you, Damian and Elizabeth Hurley), there are plenty of celebrities who enjoy turning heads by twinning with their children.

Mothers and sons have also dazzled dazzled in twinning swimwear.

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Enrique Baston wore matching swimsuits on Friday, May 8, which the Desperate Housewives alum noted is difficult to achieve.

“Getting a head start on the weekend! ———- The bathing suits are from @kokotribe.”

“Finally, a matching set for mama and baby boy!” she captioned a photo of herself and the 23-month-old dressed in orange-and-pink print separates.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest twinning moments shared by parents and their kids, from adorable snaps to jaw-droppingly beautiful selfies.

