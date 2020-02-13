Check Out Kaitlyn Dever’s “Completely Sustainable” Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Oscars

Let’s get more women like Kaitlyn Dever in charge, stat.

The 23-year-old actress, fresh off a breakthrough year that saw her nominated for her first Golden Globe, hit the red carpet at her first-ever Oscars in what she described as a “completely sustainable” gown by Louis Vuitton.

And here we thought it was just any old dazzling ruby red strapless number with a sweetheart neckline. Rather, it was an “ethical and eco-responsible custom-made gown in silk satin, embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads,” according to the design house.

As Dever explained to Giuliana Rancic on E! Live From the Red Carpet, she was wearing the planet-friendly look as part of Red Carpet Green Dress, a women-led global movement started by Suzy Amis Cameron (director James’ wife) to make sustainable fashion the norm on red carpets everywhere.

Which also was in keeping with the theme of Dever’s night. Or year, really.

The multifaceted star of the raucously funny Booksmart and the devastating Netflix true crime series Unbelievable is all about being part of the solution when it comes to making sure more women’s stories make it to the screen.

“It feels incredible to just be working as an actor,” Dever said, “but then to be doing work that you’re so passionate about, and being a part of stories that I feel really matter—and I think a lot of people in the world really learned from them and loved them as much as I did—so it feels incredible. It feels incredible to be working with women and I want to continue to do it for sure.”

And for those who don’t have designers clamoring to dress them in sustainable couture, they can still do their part.

“It’s just a matter of letting it be part of your lifestyle,” the actress said. “It’s just about getting used to it, so with fashion I think you can maybe think a little bit before you buy something brand new, and I think you can also support vintage.”

Dever didn’t have a personal horse in the race tonight, but she told Rancic which films, and which nominated pal, she was rooting for—check out her picks in the video.