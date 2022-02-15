Check Out Kanye “Ye” West’s “Krystal Klear” Vision to See If He Delivered a Truck of Roses to Kim Kardashian.

Check Out Kanye “Ye” West’s “Krystal Klear” Vision: Did He Deliver a Truck of Roses to Kim Kardashian?

Kanye “Ye” West has piqued fans’ interest by implying that he sent ex-wife Kim Kardashian a truckload of red roses for Valentine’s Day.

Kanye appears to want Kim back from Krystal Klear.

On Monday, Feb. 1, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram.

Despite her divorce filing nearly a year ago, Kanye “Ye” West hinted on February 14 that he was sending estranged wife Kim Kardashian a truck full of red roses in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The rapper posted a photo of a black truck with red roses in the bed and the words “My Vision is Krystal Klear” scrawled on the side.

“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” Ye wrote alongside a slew of red rose emojis.

While his vision is “KLEAR,” he has no idea where this truck is.

Many speculated that this special delivery was headed for Kim’s house after Ye tagged her in the post.

It’s unclear whether the roses were delivered.

“KIMYE FOREVER” was one user’s comment, followed by a red heart, and “Beautiful” was another.

Kim has not publicly responded to Ye’s Instagram post, despite the fact that they have four children together.

Ye’s Valentine’s Day message came just hours after a screenshot of Kim and Pete Davidson on a date at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, on February 14.

The number twelve is a number that is

Ye claimed in the post that he has “NO BEEF” with Kim and that he “LOVES” his family.

He went on to say that he has “FAITH” that he and Kim will be “BACK TOGETHER” in the near future.

People call him “CRAZY,” but “TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING, AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY,” Ye wrote at the end of the caption.

While Ye clearly has Kim on his mind, this public plea coincides with the announcement that Ye and Julia Fox have broken up.

Did Kanye “Ye” West Deliver a Truck of Roses to Kim Kardashian? See His “Krystal Klear” Vision