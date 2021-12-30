Check out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Romantic Date at the Proposal Site.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still in love! Scroll down to see the couple enjoy a date night at the location where they got engaged two months ago.

It’s date night for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, so let’s go.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 46-year-old drummer of Blink-182 had a very special night this week when they returned to the location where they got engaged.

The couple were spotted taking a sunset stroll alongside the waterfront at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., with glasses in hand.

Kourtney wore a long black leather trench coat and combat boots to the event.

Meanwhile, her fiancé wore a black jacket over dark pants and a hoodie studded with silver spikes.

The couple also had a candlelit dinner at Oliver’s of Monecito, in addition to drinks on the beach.

In a Boomerang video of what appeared to be a fruit crumble and two cups of hot tea, Kourtney tagged the plant-based restaurant.

Travis, a vegan, also posted a close-up of their dessert to his Instagram Stories.

Travis proposed to Kourtney two months ago during a day trip to Montecito.

Just as the sun was setting on the beach, the musician proposed in front of members of Kourtney’s family, including the Poosh founder’s sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had a heart-shaped arrangement of red and white florals set up.

At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that “it looked very romantic.”

“I could see Kourtney grinning from ear to ear and covering her mouth with her hand, as if surprised.”

The family congratulated them and returned to the hotel.”

The Rosewood Miramar, according to another source, is “one of their favorite places and they have a lot of memories there.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos from Kourtney and Travis’ most recent vacation.

At the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif., Kourtney and Travis hit the beach.

Travis proposed on the waterfront two months ago, and the couple took a romantic stroll along the water.

Kourtney and Travis were both holding glasses as they watched the sunset.

The couple wore matching outfits for their date night…

